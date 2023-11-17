Spire Wealth Management Has $636,000 Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 222 shares of company stock worth $295,861 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $1,544,641. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.25.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,381.00 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,456.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,418.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

