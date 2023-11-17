Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 165,517 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,034,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,054,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

