Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8,737.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

