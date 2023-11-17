Spire Wealth Management Purchases 24,744 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,903,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 641,409 shares of company stock worth $9,738,595 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.37.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

