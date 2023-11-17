Spire Wealth Management Purchases 323 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $138,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $40.96 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

