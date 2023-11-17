Spire Wealth Management Purchases 516 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

