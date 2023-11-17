Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 49,879.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $17.08 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

