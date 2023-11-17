Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,575 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,588,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,706,000 after buying an additional 11,411,197 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,373,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 935,558 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 641,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 526,071 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

