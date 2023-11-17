Spire Wealth Management Sells 39,829 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,829 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $213.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,264 shares of company stock worth $31,208,692. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.