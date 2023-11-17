Spire Wealth Management Sells 408 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW opened at $269.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

