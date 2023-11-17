Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Bought by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems comprises approximately 0.4% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WS Management Lllp owned 0.15% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after buying an additional 3,051,014 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,680,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Stories

