Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stake Trimmed by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,098,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,881,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRC opened at $40.36 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

