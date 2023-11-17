Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $162,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 772,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 20th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $294,800.00.
  • On Monday, September 18th, Manish Sarin sold 18,532 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $275,385.52.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.