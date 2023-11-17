Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.25% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,960,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 85,595 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,209,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77,099 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,027,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,084,000 after acquiring an additional 72,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,225,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.47 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.