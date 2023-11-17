SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Philip Soran Sells 3,026 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $510,970.36.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $172.76 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $91,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $48,862,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

