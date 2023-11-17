Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.75.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$96.91 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of C$63.38 and a one year high of C$99.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.