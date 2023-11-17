Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.75.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$96.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The company has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.49. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$63.38 and a 52 week high of C$99.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

