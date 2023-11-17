Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$109.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
