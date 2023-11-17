Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter worth $173,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Startek by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
