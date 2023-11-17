Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.25. 972,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,041,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

