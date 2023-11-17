Stephens Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $190.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.85.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE WMT opened at $156.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75. Walmart has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.