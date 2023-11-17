STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in STERIS by 9.4% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $203.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.21 and a 200-day moving average of $216.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

