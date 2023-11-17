Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

STER has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Check from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sterling Check has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.50 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

