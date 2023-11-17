Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 4.2%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €28.32 ($30.45) and last traded at €28.32 ($30.45). 144,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 309,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.55 ($31.77).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CJS Securities began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.67 ($35.13).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 746,136 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 588,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,382,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,665,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

