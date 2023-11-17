Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

