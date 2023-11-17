Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $405.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $338.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.81 and its 200-day moving average is $291.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,082 shares of company stock valued at $56,635,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

