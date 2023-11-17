StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVR

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.09.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.