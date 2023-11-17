StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

