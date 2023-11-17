StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 0.77. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

