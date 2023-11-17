StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

