StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.