StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

