StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Performance
TRVN opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.93.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
