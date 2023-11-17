StockNews.com Downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.73.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $104.91 on Monday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,515,000 after purchasing an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 551,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

