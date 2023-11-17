StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.3 %
BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.83%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
