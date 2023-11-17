StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.77.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $86.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

