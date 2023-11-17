StockNews.com Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ABEO stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 521,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,445.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

