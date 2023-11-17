StockNews.com Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

