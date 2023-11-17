StockNews.com Lowers Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

