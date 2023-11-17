StockNews.com Upgrades Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lantronix from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Lantronix stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

