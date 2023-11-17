StockNews.com Upgrades NOV (NYSE:NOV) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get NOV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.