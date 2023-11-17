StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STNE

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.