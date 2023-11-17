Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 6.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $170,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $250.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

