Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $151.25 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,891 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 5.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $151,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $601.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,042. The company has a market capitalization of $273.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $613.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

