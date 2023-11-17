Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $205.06 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 7.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,609 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.83. 5,807,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,851,793. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

