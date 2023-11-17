Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 5.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.24% of Cadence Design Systems worth $152,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.77. 195,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $274.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

