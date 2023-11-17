Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

