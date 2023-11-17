Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

LRN opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 34.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stride by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

