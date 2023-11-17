Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

