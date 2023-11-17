Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.36

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.356 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
