Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.36

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.356 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.