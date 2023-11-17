Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 5,914,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 9,827,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 215,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sunrun by 12.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

